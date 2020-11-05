Teen killed, two others injured after crash on U.S. 23

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A teen from Bay City has died in a car crash and two others were badly injured after a crash on U.S. 23 in Arenac County.

Police say the driver lost control on the U.S. 23 connector near I-75 around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

A 16-year-old boy from Bay City died in the crash while a 15-year-old and 21-year-old also from Bay City were hospitalized.

Investigators were still trying to determine who was driving the car and how the crash happened on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.