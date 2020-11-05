Advertisement

Teen killed, two others injured after crash on U.S. 23

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A teen from Bay City has died in a car crash and two others were badly injured after a crash on U.S. 23 in Arenac County.

Police say the driver lost control on the U.S. 23 connector near I-75 around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

A 16-year-old boy from Bay City died in the crash while a 15-year-old and 21-year-old also from Bay City were hospitalized.

Investigators were still trying to determine who was driving the car and how the crash happened on Thursday.

