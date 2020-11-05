Trump campaign lawsuit in Michigan thrown out of court

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The lawsuit from President Donald Trump’s campaign seeking to pause election counting in Michigan has been thrown out of court.

A Michigan judge dismissed the case on Thursday, which is a day after the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office reported complete unofficial results of Tuesday’s election.

Trump’s campaign manger, Bill Stepien, alleged in a lawsuit filed with the Michigan Court of Claims on Wednesday that campaign representatives had not been provided “meaningful access” to ballot counting locations as required by state law. The campaign asked the court to pause counting until they received that access.

With the lawsuit ending, Michigan election officials can continue working to certify results of Tuesday’s vote.

