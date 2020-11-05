Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Thursday afternoon.

She will take part in a live press conference at 1:15 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

This will be Whitmer’s second live press conference on coronavirus since the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated the law Whitmer had been using to issue coronavirus orders on Oct. 2.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services since has started issuing epidemic orders under the separate Public Health Act passed in 1978.

Thursday’s remarks from Whitmer and Khaldun come a day after Michigan set a record with more than 4,100 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has seen a surge in cases and deaths beginning in early October.

