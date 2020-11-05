Advertisement

Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Thursday afternoon.

She will take part in a live press conference at 1:15 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

This will be Whitmer’s second live press conference on coronavirus since the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated the law Whitmer had been using to issue coronavirus orders on Oct. 2.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services since has started issuing epidemic orders under the separate Public Health Act passed in 1978.

Thursday’s remarks from Whitmer and Khaldun come a day after Michigan set a record with more than 4,100 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has seen a surge in cases and deaths beginning in early October.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

UK extends wage support until March as new lockdown begins

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The salary support program will help employers and employees in firms that have had to close as a result of the lockdown.

Coronavirus

Boris Johnson talks about lockdown

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
"For the next four weeks I must ask the people of this country to come together, to protect the NHS, and to save lives," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Coronavirus

751,000 seek US jobless benefits as virus hobbles economy

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
A surge in viral cases and Congress' failure so far to provide more aid for struggling individuals and businesses are threatening to deepen Americans' economic pain.

Coronavirus

AstraZeneca to deliver vaccine trial data by year’s end

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca hopes to show its COVID-19 vaccine is effective by the end of this year and is ramping up manufacturing so it can supply hundreds of millions of doses in January, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said Thursday.

Latest News

Health

GammaTiles as a treatment for brain tumors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Adenocarcinoma in the brain is most often a cancer that has started in the lungs or the colon and spread. It is an aggressive, relentless disease. Now, a new form of treatment is providing increased quality of life for brain tumor patients.

Coronavirus

Starbucks to close 100 more stores due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN
With fewer customers lingering inside because of social distancing, the coffee giant has become more focused on drive-thru and carry out.

Coronavirus

Parents sue Miss. school district over ban of daughter’s ‘Jesus Loves Me’ mask

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Roslyn Anderson, WLBT Staff
According to attorneys, the school district singled out the third grader and robbed her of her constitutional rights.

Coronavirus

Miss. school district sued over ban on 'Jesus Loves Me' face mask

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
According to attorneys, the school district singled out the third grader and robbed her of her constitutional rights.

Coronavirus

US faces single day record of more than 102,000 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
As the holiday season looms, coronavirus cases in the U.S. keep climbing and are not showing any signs of hitting a peak.

Community

Mid-Michigan preemie born four months early finally goes home

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
It was two weeks before Emilee could even hold her baby girl. Wednesday she got to take Harper home. And without any major health issues.