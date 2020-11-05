Advertisement

Whitmer signs coronavirus bills providing help with testing, reporting and documents

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs bipartisan bills protecting workers and businesses against COVID-19.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed six more bills Thursday designed to assist with Michigan’s coronavirus response.

The bills all transform some of Whitmer’s invalidated COVID-19 orders into law after the Republican-led Michigan Legislature approved them in October.

“Right now, Michigan is seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and these bills will help us protect each other as we continue to fight this virus,” Whitmer said. 

House Bill 6137 requires weekly reporting on COVID-19 data from nursing homes. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs are required to publish coronavirus illness data and visitation policies from each facility.

Historic data must be posted online by Nov. 15 and weekly reporting of nursing home COVID-19 data will begin after that.

House Bill 6293 allows certain volunteers and workers to assist with COVID-19 testing under the supervision of licensed health professionals through June 2021.

House Bills 6294-6297 allow documents to be signed, witnessed and notarized electronically. The bills are retroactive to April 30 and remain in effect until Dec. 30.

