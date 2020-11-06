Additional benefits for Michigan SNAP recipients continue through November

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is providing additional food assistance in November for families struggling in the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service approved the extension of maximum SNAP benefits for about 350,000 families who usually don’t receive the top amount. Fewer than half of the state’s 682,000 households on SNAP don’t receive the full amount.

Michigan has been providing maximum SNAP benefits for all families on the program since March. Eligible clients will see the extra money on as a separate payment on their Bridge Card by Nov. 21 to 30.

“Providing nutritious food is vitally important during these difficult times just as protecting residents from the virus is," said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.

The increased benefits range from $204 per month for a single person to $969 per month for a family of six. Families on SNAP automatically will receive the additional benefits, so they don’t need to take any action.

