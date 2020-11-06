Drive-thru testing site packed as COVID-19 cases surge in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(11/06/2020)- “I had a friend that tested positive yesterday,” said Josh of Saginaw County.

That’s why Josh waited in line for nearly two hours Friday afternoon to get tested as well.

“You need to know. The last couple of days I’ve noticed the last couple of days a lot more people everywhere that I’ve heard either testing positive or coming into contact. It is spreading,” he said.

The Saginaw County Health Department is reporting positive cases of coronavirus have increased by 1,161 in the last two weeks alone.

With positive cases now close to 10 percent.

"We are seeing about 200 to 250 people, said infectious disease nurse, Paula Peters.

Peters overseas the Saginaw drive thru testing site for Great Lakes Bay Health center.

She says vehicles have been lined up down block daily-- waiting to get tested for COVID-19 for the last weeks.

“Alarming, but not unexpected. We expected it just as Dr. Fauci talked about to see this second way which is really the first way resurging,” Peters said.

Peters is encouraged by the number of people showing up to get tested to know their status to help stop the spread of the virus.

But says if you do decide to get tested at a drive thru testing site, pack your patience.

“Be prepared to wait for an hour and a half to two hours. If you’ve got little kids, I apologize. Bring things to keep them busy. Bring yourself snacks, do what you can,” she said.

