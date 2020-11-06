Fire danger remains high across much of Michigan, DNR says

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Fall is a popular time for rural residents to burn leaves and other yard debris.

But the Michigan Department of Natural Resources warns that warm weather this week and a lack of recent rainfall has increased the wildfire danger for this weekend into early next week. Grass and leaves are dry, creating a higher than normal fire risk around the state -- especially in the southern Lower Peninsula.

Fire crews battled a 100-acre wildfire in Livingston County on Wednesday

“If you would like to burn, check online for the current status of burn permits in your area,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division. “Dry leaves add to the fuel on the ground that can make a fire take off quickly.”

Burn permits are required statewide. Northern Michigan residents should check with the DNR to see if burning is allowed while residents elsewhere should check with their local fire department before burning debris.

