Advertisement

Fire danger remains high across much of Michigan, DNR says

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says fire danger is high across the state this weekend.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says fire danger is high across the state this weekend.(kota)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Fall is a popular time for rural residents to burn leaves and other yard debris.

But the Michigan Department of Natural Resources warns that warm weather this week and a lack of recent rainfall has increased the wildfire danger for this weekend into early next week. Grass and leaves are dry, creating a higher than normal fire risk around the state -- especially in the southern Lower Peninsula.

Fire crews battled a 100-acre wildfire in Livingston County on Wednesday

“If you would like to burn, check online for the current status of burn permits in your area,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division. “Dry leaves add to the fuel on the ground that can make a fire take off quickly.”

Burn permits are required statewide. Northern Michigan residents should check with the DNR to see if burning is allowed while residents elsewhere should check with their local fire department before burning debris.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitmer calls for statewide face mask law with Republican support
Trump campaign lawsuit in Michigan thrown out of court
Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response
State clarifies rules for restaurants, bars if patrons won’t give their names, contact info
150-year-old Frankenmuth business plans Main Street expansion

Latest News

Additional benefits for Michigan SNAP recipients continue through November
Michigan DNR releases list of top 10 deer hunting violations
U of M tells students in dorms to stay home during winter term
Hurley Medical Center announces visitor restrictions
Shooting in Saginaw leaves one person with critical injuries