Health department warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Fenton funeral service

Someone at the visitation and funeral on Oct. 30 tested positive
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - People who attended a visitation or funeral in Fenton last week may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the Genesee County Health Department.

One positive case of coronavirus has been linked to a visitation and funeral at the Sharp Funeral Homes Fenton Chapel on Oct. 30. The services took place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The health department is advising anyone who attended the visitation or funeral to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, including a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, difficulty breathing and a persistent cough.

Anyone who attended the funeral rites should report any illness to the health department, notify anyone they have been around, receive a COVID-19 test and self quarantine at home until Nov. 13. The Genesee County Health Department is working on contact tracing related to the potential exposure.

The person who tested positive for COVID-19 has been advised to isolate at home.

