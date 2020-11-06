Advertisement

Hurley Medical Center announces visitor restrictions

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hurley Medical Center is imposing visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue climbing in Mid-Michigan.

Effective immediately, adult patients are allow one designated visitor while COVID-19 patients are not allowed any visitors. Pediatric patients will be allowed two adult visitors designated as caregivers.

Visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. All visitors must be 17 or older. Other visitors may be allowed only in exceptional circumstances with prior approval from a nurse manager or charge nurse.

All visitors must wear a mask and will be asked to leave if they refuse to comply. Hurley will provide masks for visitors who don’t have one.

The hospital says it remains safe for patients and visitors, so anyone who needs treatment for chronic conditions or a surgery should not delay. Everyone entering the facility receives a screening and COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in a separate area of the hospital away from other patients.

