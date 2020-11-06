JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Cloud cover Thursday held temperatures in the 60s for the afternoon. That was lower than the readings we enjoyed Wednesday, but it is still a good bit above the average, which is now 52-degrees. The clouds have, for the most part, already moved out of the ABC12 viewing area. With a good bit of starlight now through the wee hours of our Friday, lows will settle down through the 40s. Our “normal” low is now 34-degrees.

Brighter skies and southwesterly winds Friday will warm us back up very quickly. Temperatures by midday will be moving through the lower 60s. Highs for the afternoon will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s. Not too much will change for the weekend either. Bright sunshine and southwesterly winds will combine to push highs into the 70s in many parts of Mid-Michigan. Some record high temperatures may be broken.

We will have one more chance of 70+ for Monday too. The trend Monday will be for the clouds to increase as the leading edge of cooler air begins to make a move toward lower Michigan. By Tuesday, some rain looks to be a good bet. There is even chance that some of us may hear some thunder. The showers will linger into Wednesday afternoon as the cooler air spreads overhead. - JR