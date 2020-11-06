Michigan DNR proposing deer hunting changes for 2021 season

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan wildlife regulators are proposing a series of deer hunting changes to standardize rules across the state.

The package of regulations will go before the Michigan Natural Resources Commission on Nov. 12, which may approve the changes in December or January. Any changes approved would take effect with the 2021 deer hunting season.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the changes will simplify hunting regulations, increase opportunities and save money for hunters. Data projections from the DNR show the changes won’t significantly reduce the number or quality of deer in Michigan’s herd.

“A team of wildlife biologists, law enforcement officers and other key DNR staff worked together to prepare these recommendations for consideration by the Natural Resources Commission," said Chad Stewart, DNR deer, elk and moose program leader. “The goal is to create rules that are easier to follow and that offer hunters more flexibility in taking deer to help feed their families.”

The proposed changes include:

A new anterless deer licensing system that allows each permit to be used anywhere in the Lower Peninsula and parts of the south central Upper Peninsula. A random drawing would take place for antlerless deer hunting in other areas of the U.P.

Allowing crossbows during the late portion of the archery season in the Upper Peninsula.

Removing the three-point antler restriction on the regular tag of the deer combo license in the Upper Peninsula. Bucks with one antler 3 inches or greater would be allowed, which would be standardized across the state.

Removing the requirement for a supplemental feeding permit in the Upper Peninsula, only allowing feeding from Jan. 1 to May 15 unless it becomes a safety hazard and limiting all feeding to 2 gallons per day or no more than 2 gallons at a time.

Hunters who want to provide feedback on the proposed regulations are encouraged to email to NRC@Michigan.gov or DNR-Wildlife@Michigan.gov .

