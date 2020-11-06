Michigan DNR releases list of top 10 deer hunting violations

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan’s annual firearm deer hunting season nears, the Department of Natural Resources is providing tips for hunters to stay out of trouble and avoid conflict with others.

The DNR released a list of the top 10 hunting violations that conservation officers encounter every fall, along with solutions for hunters to avoid trouble.

1. Using the wrong tag or improperly filling out a tag: Many hunters use other kill tags, such as turkey or small game, on deer. The DNR said the simple mistake often is accidental and can be corrected easily by retagging deer as soon as possible.

2. Hunters not wearing orange: Conservation officers encounter hunters not wearing orange. Many times, hunters take off their orange when they get in their blind or deer stand and forget to put it back on when they leave.

3. Being unfamiliar with a firearm and its functions: Various types of firearms operate differently. Hunters need to understand how to handle and use their firearms safely.

4. Safety zone violations: Conservation officers investigate property damage complaints caused by firearms every year. Hunters are responsible for knowing the area where they hunt and where their bullets travel. No hunting is allowed within 450 feet of any occupied structure.

5. Trespassing: Hunters must receive permission from property owners to retrieve a deer that ran onto private land and should respect No Trespassing signs. The DNR recommends hunters talk with neighboring property owners before the hunting season.

6. Staking claims to public land hunting blinds: Hunters often get into confrontations over hunting spots or illegally post No Trespassing and No Hunting signs on state land. The DNR says these disputes often arise from last-minute hunters who randomly pick a spot. Any blinds on public land are available on a first come, first served basis regardless of who put it there. Tree stands on public land must be properly marked.

7. Littering: Hunters leave empty propane bottles, hard warmer wrappers, food wrappers, bottles and other trash every year. They are required to remove anything brought into the woods and be good environmental stewards of the land.

8. Baiting or attracting deer: Illegal baiting reports are common. The DNR reminds hunters that baiting is prohibited in the entire Lower Peninsula and parts of the Upper Peninsula to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease. Areas of the U.P. that allow baiting are limited to two gallons spread over a 10-foot by 10-foot area.

9. Hunting at unapproved times: The DNR receives numerous reports of shots fired after dark on the Report All Poaching hotline every year. Hunters are allowed to shoot game 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset. Anyone who believes a hunter violates those hours should report it at 1-800-292-7800.