Michigan flu vaccinations more than halfway to officials’ goal of 4.2 million

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is well over halfway to the flu vaccination goal from state health officials.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says 2.4 million flu vaccines have been administered statewide as of Friday. State health officials are hoping to see 4.2 million flu vaccinations this season.

About 3.2 million Michigan residents received a flu vaccine last season and state health officials set a goal of increasing that by one-third for this flu season, which would require 4.2 million vaccinations.

“This is great news, but we still need more Michiganders to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief deputy for health and chief medical executive. “Influenza can be deadly and getting the flu vaccine is a step we can take to protect against it. Every flu-related hospitalization we see this season will put an additional strain on our hospitals that are already dealing with a surge of COVID-19 patients.”

Nationwide, 39 million to 56 million people in the United States reported influenza cases during the 2019-2020 season. They accounted for 18 million to 26 million medical care visits and about 500,000 hospital stays.

State health officials teamed up with Meijer and Kroger pharmacies to increase flu vaccinations. Meijer is planning free flu shot clinics Nov. 9 and 10 at Comerica Park in Detroit and Jackson Field in downtown Lansing.

“It’s more important than ever that Michiganders get their flu vaccine to protect themselves and their families and help us save crucial resources for hospitals to fight the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “As we head into the winter months and the 2020-2021 flu season, I urge more Michiganders to get their flu vaccine, and make sure your kids get one too.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.