Michigan House speaker: Hearings scheduled to investigate election

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan legislators are planning hearings to investigate the voting and ballot counting process around the state after Tuesday’s election.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield announced Friday that the House and Senate Oversight committees will begin hearings soon to look into the voting and tabulating process. He said the hearings will provide everyone confidence in the results and make sure the next election runs smoothly.

“Every single legal vote needs to be counted, regardless of who cast it or who they voted for,” Chatfield said. “And then the candidate who wins the most of those votes will win Michigan’s electoral votes, just like it always has been. Nothing about that process will change in 2020.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Michigan’s 16 electoral votes on Tuesday with 51% of the vote -- a difference of about 150,000 votes.

President Donald Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims on Wednesday, alleging that election watchers weren’t allowed to witness the ballot counting process as required by law. A judge threw out the lawsuit the following day.

Protesters outside the TCF Center in Detroit also are seeking to halt Wayne County’s ballot counting process.

“The people of Michigan deserve peace of mind, and we are going to provide it," Chatfield said.

Michigan Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, a Democrat from Flint, said the upcoming oversight hearings in the Legislature are “a sad development” and will only “feed the chaos on which this president thrives.”

“President Trump won the election by 10,000 votes in 2016 and Democrats took it like adults,” Ananich said. “This time, Vice President Biden won by nearly 15 times Trump’s margin, but Republicans are choosing to side with conspiracy theorists and abuse the power of the Legislature in attempt to soothe their bruised egos.”

