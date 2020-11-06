Michigan passes major milestone with 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported nearly 2,000 fewer newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, but still passed a major milestone of 200,000 cases of the illness.

Genesee County also passed a milestone with more than 7,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,763 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 201,569. That is the 10th consecutive daily increase of more than 3,000 confirmed cases of the illness in Michigan.

State health officials also reported 43 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Friday, which is tied for the second highest single-day total since May 30. Thursday’s total of 51 COVID-19 deaths is the only total higher in Michigan since May 30.

The state now has a total of 7,513 deaths attributed to coronavirus.

The Genesee County Health Department its second highest COVID-19 increase on Thursday with 150 new cases, which ties the total on Oct. 30 and is second behind only Wednesday’s total of 163.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported a 50% decrease in the daily total of new coronavirus cases on Friday with 83, which is down from the second highest total on record of 163 on Thursday.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained above 53,000 on Thursday after reaching the second-highest daily total on record with just over 61,300 tests completed on Wednesday. The percentage of positive coronavirus tests stayed above 10% for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday at 10.4%, which is a slight increase from Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Friday to 2,411, which is 149 higher than Thursday. Of those, 2,088 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 101 higher than Thursday’s total.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased and on ventilators increased on Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 484 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 202 of them are on ventilators. Since Thursday, there are nine more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and eight more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 7,043 cases and 322 deaths, which is an increase of 137 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 4,557 cases, 154 deaths and 1,970 patients recovered, which is an increase of 83 cases and one recovery.

Arenac, 122 cases, five deaths and 60 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and two deaths.

Bay, 1,811 cases, 67 deaths and 1,082 patients recovered, which is an increase of 61 cases and 95 recoveries.

Clare, 347 cases, 17 deaths and 97 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Gladwin, 255 cases, three deaths and 100 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Gratiot, 657 cases and 17 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Huron, 299 cases, eight deaths and 187 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Iosco, 306 cases, 16 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Isabella, 1,175 cases, 15 deaths and 660 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Lapeer, 945 cases, 38 deaths and 505 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Midland, 1,225 cases, 14 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of 55 cases and 201 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 152 cases, six deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Oscoda, 50 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 217 cases, six deaths and 79 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Sanilac, 299 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Shiawassee, 875 cases, 34 deaths and 606 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 765 cases, 37 deaths and 428 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases.

