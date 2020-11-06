Advertisement

Michigan’s top doctor warns of 100 COVID-19 deaths per day possible by December

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s top doctor has a devastating projection if the state doesn’t get COVID-19 cases under control soon.

“We have models that estimate that at the rate we’re going, if we don’t do anything else, if we don’t change our behaviors, we could be seeing up to 100 deaths a day by the end of December," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is the state’s chief medical executive.

Her comments on Thursday came just before the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a record of 5,710 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. That broke the record of 4,101 cases set on Wednesday.

She said the seven-day average for deaths attributed to coronavirus is 19, which is twice what it was at the beginning of September. As hospitalizations go up, Khaldun expects deaths to follow within a few weeks.

Local health departments around Michigan are investigating over 590 COVID-19 outbreaks, which is the largest since they began tracking that data. Long-term care facilities, schools, manufacturing, construction, health care and social gatherings are contributing to the spread of the virus, according to Khaldun.

She stressed there are many things we can’t control with coronavirus, but we can control our is own behavior.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2020: See the latest results and full coverage for Mid-Michigan races
Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt Michigan ballot counting temporarily
AP: Biden wins narrow election in Michigan, 16 electoral votes
Whitmer calls for statewide face mask law with Republican support
Trump campaign lawsuit in Michigan thrown out of court

Latest News

AstraZeneca to deliver vaccine trial data by year’s end
New tool to help track COVID vaccine safety
Bay County Health Department seeks public’s help as COVID-19 cases rise in county
Fed signals readiness to do more for economy as virus rages