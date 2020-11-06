Michigan’s top doctor warns of 100 COVID-19 deaths per day possible by December

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s top doctor has a devastating projection if the state doesn’t get COVID-19 cases under control soon.

“We have models that estimate that at the rate we’re going, if we don’t do anything else, if we don’t change our behaviors, we could be seeing up to 100 deaths a day by the end of December," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is the state’s chief medical executive.

Her comments on Thursday came just before the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a record of 5,710 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. That broke the record of 4,101 cases set on Wednesday.

She said the seven-day average for deaths attributed to coronavirus is 19, which is twice what it was at the beginning of September. As hospitalizations go up, Khaldun expects deaths to follow within a few weeks.

Local health departments around Michigan are investigating over 590 COVID-19 outbreaks, which is the largest since they began tracking that data. Long-term care facilities, schools, manufacturing, construction, health care and social gatherings are contributing to the spread of the virus, according to Khaldun.

She stressed there are many things we can’t control with coronavirus, but we can control our is own behavior.

