Restaurant patrons possibly exposed to COVID-19 in Isabella County

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Patrons who visited O’Kelly’s Sports Bar and Grille in Mount Pleasant on Halloween may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the Central Michigan District Health Department.

At least two coronavirus cases have been linked to the restaurant that evening and health officials believe more customers or employees were exposed on Oct. 31. More cases linked to O’Kelly’s are possible in the coming days, according to the health department.

Anyone who was at O’Kelly’s, which is located at 2000 S. Mission Road, should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms like a fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nasal congestion, nausea and diarrhea.

“It is very important to continue to take the only steps we have to keep COVID-19 from getting worse. That includes staying home when ill, avoiding crowded areas, keeping at least 6 feet apart from others, wearing a mask when in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and frequent hand washing,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, who is medical director for the Central Michigan District Health Department.

