Saginaw health officials warn of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Three health care organizations are warning residents that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are “rising at a concerning rate” recently.

The Saginaw County Health Department, Covenant HealthCare and Ascension St. Mary’s released a joint statement Friday afternoon asking the public to follow coronavirus preventative measures and slow the spread of the illness.

The health department says the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 1,161 in two weeks, accounting for a quarter of Saginaw County’s total number of cases. The rate of positive coronavirus tests from Saginaw County has increased from 3% to nearly 10% in the past month.

Both hospital systems reported increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients over the past week. They didn’t announce crisis measures being put in place, but asked the community to help health care workers stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Both Covenant and Ascension St. Mary’s say they have adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, medication and treatment equipment for now. Both are imposing visitor restrictions again.

They asked the public to wash hands often, wear a face covering, practice social distancing, stay home for 10 days when sick with COVID-19 symptoms, stay home for 14 days when exposed to COVID-19, avoid large gatherings and other high-risk behaviors.

