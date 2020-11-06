Shooting in Saginaw leaves one person with critical injuries

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A shooting left someone with multiple injuries on Hazelwood Avenue in Saginaw.

It was reported around 9 p.m. Thursday on Hazelwood Avenue near Gallagher Street on Saginaw’s south side.

Police were at the scene through the night marking evidence on the ground in the front yard of the home.

Four people were seen running from the area, but it’s not clear if they were involved or not.

