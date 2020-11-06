Advertisement

State senator from Flint tests positive for COVID-19

State Sen. Jim Ananich
State Sen. Jim Ananich(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s Senate Minority Leader, Jim Ananich of Flint, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democrat tweeted Friday that he’s contracted the coronavirus. Ananich confirmed he hasn’t been at the Senate since his exposure.

He said he is feeling well and is recovering at home while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

