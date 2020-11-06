Advertisement

Sunshine, Warmth Friday

The 70s Return!
By Brad Sugden
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Under a warm front that stalls out for the next few days, we’ll continue to see above average temperatures with a SW wind. High pressure to the south helps to give us plenty of sun to come along with the warmth!

Today’s highs will be near 70, lots of upper 60s northward. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15mph through the afternoon, then go down to around 5-10mph overnight.

Lows tonight will be near 50 degrees under mainly clear skies.

Tomorrow and Sunday will be full of sun with highs into the lower 70s! Monday we’ll add in more clouds as our next system approaches, then rain looks to develop on Tuesday.

