Target recalls toddler boots for possible choking hazard

The boots are sold under the Cat & Jack brand
The recall says there’s a toggle on the boots used to keep snow out that can detach from an elastic lace and pose a choking hazard to children.
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Target is recalling a brand of toddler boots because of a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall this week.

The Cat & Jack “Himani” and “Jaren” toddler boots were sold at Target stores nationwide and online for both boys and girls in sizes of 5 through 12.

The recall says there’s a toggle on the boots used to keep snow out that can detach from an elastic lace and pose a choking hazard to children.

No injuries have been reported, but the CPSC says parents should keep the boots away from children.

Anyone who owns the boots can return them to Target for a full refund. The Target website has a recall section.

