U of M tells students in dorms to stay home during winter term

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan is announcing major steps to reduce the number of students on campus for the winter term because of the coronavirus.

Housing contracts will be canceled. Undergraduates living in residence halls should not return after the holidays but participate in online classes from home.

Undergraduates who must live on campus will stay in single rooms and weekly COVID-19 tests will be mandatory.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel says the “pandemic hasn’t gone away” and COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Michigan. There are 5,300 undergrads in dorms this fall, way down from a typical year.

