US hiring likely slowed for a 4th month as virus resurges

A customer wears a mask and looks at their cell phone as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
A customer wears a mask and looks at their cell phone as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.(AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers may have slowed their hiring in October for a fourth straight month with confirmed viral cases reaching record levels and the loss of government aid deepening the hardships for many.

Economists have forecast that employers added 580,000 jobs last month, down from 661,000 in September and 1.5 million in August.

If that estimate proves accurate, last month’s gain will have been the weakest since employers began calling some employees back to work in May.

And it would mean that the economy has regained only about 12 million of the 22 million jobs that vanished when the pandemic paralyzed the economy in early spring.

