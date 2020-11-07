Flint PD called to stabbing and three shootings in less than 24 hours

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police said officers were called to a stabbing and three shootings in a time span of less than 24 hours.

They said five men were taken to the hospital after the crimes between about 9 a.m. Friday and 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the chest Friday morning during an argument in the 200 block of 12th Street.

They said officers were later called out to a shooting just before noon on Lyon Street, not far from Martin Luther King Avenue.

Police said two more shootings happened Saturday morning within ten minutes and two miles of each other.

According to investigators, a man was shot at 2:35 a.m. Saturday on Clio Road near Sarvis Park.

Police said three men were shot at Welch Boulevard and Chevrolet Avenue around 2:44 a.m. Officers said the men later showed up at Hurley Medical Center.

Investigators said the stabbing victim and four shooting victims had critical injuries. They said a fifth shooting victim was in good condition.

Police did not say if any of the cases were connected.

They asked the community for tips, which could be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. They could also be submitted online and via the P3TIPS mobile app.

