Flint PD: Pedestrian suffers critical injuries in hit and run

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police said a pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck in a hit and run.

Police said it happened a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday on West 7th Avenue near Lyon Street.

According to investigators, someone found 45-year-old Christopher Tywon Burgess lying on the road.

Police say Burgess was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition due to internal injuries.

They said investigators on the scene had determined Burgess had been standing in the road when he was hit. Police said they were looking for the driver.

Investigators asked the community for tips which could be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. They could also be submitted online and via the P3TIPS mobile app.

