Advertisement

Flint PD: Pedestrian suffers critical injuries in hit and run

The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police said a pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck in a hit and run.

Police said it happened a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday on West 7th Avenue near Lyon Street.

According to investigators, someone found 45-year-old Christopher Tywon Burgess lying on the road.

Police say Burgess was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition due to internal injuries.

They said investigators on the scene had determined Burgess had been standing in the road when he was hit. Police said they were looking for the driver.

Investigators asked the community for tips which could be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. They could also be submitted online and via the P3TIPS mobile app.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan election numbers will change after Bay County votes were not properly imported
Michigan DNR releases list of top 10 deer hunting violations
Michigan DNR proposing deer hunting changes for 2021 season
Michigan House speaker: Hearings scheduled to investigate election
Whitmer calls for statewide face mask law with Republican support

Latest News

Flint PD called to stabbing and three shootings in less than 24 hours
SVSU to offer students free COVID testing beginning Monday
HS Football - Goodrich at Brandon
SVSU to offer free coronavirus testing to students, homeward-bound ahead of Thanksgiving break