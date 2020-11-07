JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

Bright sunshine and south-southwesterly winds pushed temperatures through the 60s Friday afternoon. Some areas saw the mercury climb into the lower 70s. In fact, the Flint area hit 75-degrees, breaking the old record of 73-degrees that was last set in 1975. We did have some high clouds drifting overhead during the afternoon, and a few may linger through the night. With a good bit of starlight however, low temperatures early Saturday morning will settle into the upper 40s for the most part.

Our weekend will continue to be filled with bright sunshine and a bit of a breeze from the southwest to south. Maximum wind speeds will be in the 10 to 15 mph range. High temperatures will remain in the lower, to middle 70s, so more record highs may fall by the wayside. Saturday’s record high for Flint is 76, set in 1924. For the Saginaw Valley, the record is 68 set back in 1938. For Sunday, the records were set in the 1930s – 69 for Flint, and 72 for Saginaw.

We will hold on to the warmth for Monday and Tuesday as well. The clouds will be increasing a bit Monday afternoon as highs work into the middle 70s. Tuesday will begin dry, and end with some rain moving in from the west. Before the rain moves in, highs should manage to sneak back into the lower 70s one more time. The rain will continue Tuesday night as much cooler air moves into Mid-Michigan. Skies will brighten-up for Veterans' Day as high temperatures retreat into the lower, to middle 50s.