Near record high temperatures the next several days

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - What a stretch of weather that we have coming the next several days with near record warmth and plenty of sunshine to go along with it! So definitely make sure you find an excuse to get outside the next several days because we may not see temperatures this warm again until 2021.

This weekend will be one of the nicest weekends of the entire year with nothing but sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. On Saturday, we’ll see a few clouds from time-to-time but plenty of blue sky is expected. Highs today are in the upper 60s to the north and lower 70s for most of us. There will be a bit of a breeze today coming in from the southwest at 5-15 mph. On Sunday, even more sunshine is expected with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Given this warm and dry weather, fire danger is elevated across Mid-Michigan so use extreme caution outdoors this weekend.

More warm and sunny weather is expected to begin with week with a mostly sunny sky on Monday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Monday will likely be the warmest day out of them all. On Tuesday, signs of change move into the picture with increasing clouds with rain/storms likely late Tuesday into Tuesday night. This will be with a cold front that’ll move through that will bring us back to reality for the rest of the week. The good news is that it does appear we’ll stay dry Wednesday through Friday but our afternoon high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s but that’s right where we should be this time of year.

