Organization seeks donations of deer to feed needy families

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Food banks across the country are struggling to support the increasing demand they’re facing during pandemic.

Thousands of people are lending a helping hand and hoping to do their part in supporting the nonprofits, including Michigan hunters. For nearly 20 years, Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger has been hunting for deer as a way to end food insecurity.

“Hunters would go out to feed those in their village that couldn’t hunt anymore. So that’s what were doing,” said Dean Hall of Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger. “We’re just providing sustenance for those in need.”

He said the group started small and has been gaining traction ever since starting their mission decades ago.

“A lot of times when people get into hunting, they really have no outlet for extra venison. So we just tell them to take their whole deer to one of the processors on our list and it won’t cost them anything,” Hall said.

The donations go straight to food banks to provide nutritious meals for those in need.

“Meat product is one of the hardest things for food banks and shelters to obtain because it’s so expensive,” Hall said. “Venison, when it’s ground, is very lean. There’s a little bit of fat in there to make it more like a burger product. But it can be used for anything you normal use hamburger for.”

In 2019, the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger donated nearly 400,000 meals. Click here for more information about the organization and a list of processors offering free services.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.