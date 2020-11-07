U of M freshman from Grand Blanc weighs in on students staying home for winter term

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/06/2020) - The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is making a major announcement to slow the spread of COVID-19, telling students in dorms to stay home for the winter term.

Weeks after the Washtenaw County Health Department issued an emergency stay-in-place order for U of M students, the university released its winter plan, including keeping undergrads out of the dorms for the semester and studying remotely.

“We had expected this to come, but now that it’s officially official, we were bummed out,” Daniel Rubin said.

Rubin is a U of M freshman from Grand Blanc. This fall, restrictions have stood in the way of his freshman year experience, but he’s made the best with the little he had.

“The times we watched basketball games together. The times we went out to pick up pizza together. The times we played basketball and tennis together. It’s really the little things like that that I’ll miss because you can only have this freshman year experience once, and I can basically say with as much certainty as possible that I won’t be having any more of that freshman year experience,” Rubin said.

Rubin says even though this wasn’t exactly what he was hoping for, the university’s decision was responsible.

“This to me was the only way that they could prevent something like this from happening in the winter semester, so yeah, I definitely think it was the right decision to make,” Rubin said.

Students like him will be heading home for the winter, reflecting on their year and visualizing what’s to come.

“My hope is that by September of next year, we will be able to be able to go to football games, to be able to have multiple in-person classes, to hopefully not have to wear masks around because I just remember all the times that I’ve been on campus and seen the atmosphere on Saturday game days and how busy it is on the Diag on a regular Tuesday, and this freshman year has been nothing like that at all," Rubin said.

Although this doesn’t apply to Rubin, there are some exceptions. For students who need to be on campus for reasons like health and safety, housing will still provide single rooms.

