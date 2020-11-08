Advertisement

Bay County deputies trying to identify driver, vehicle involved in a hit-and-run

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle and driver they said was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the accident happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Salzburg Road near Carter Road.

Deputies said that a white woman, who is believed to be in her 20s or 30s, was driving west on Salzburg Rd. when she abruptly stopped in the road, which caused a motorcyclist driving behind her to crash into the back of her car. The male driver of the motorcycle sustained significant injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said that after the accident happened, the driver of the car said she was going to go get help but never returned. She was last seen driving west on Salzburg Rd. from Carter Rd.

Deputies said no one else was seen in the vehicle with her. The woman’s vehicle was a smaller black car that sustained heavy damage to the tail light and the rear bumper was hanging from the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the car or driver is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 989-895-4050.

