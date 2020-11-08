Final registration announced for Flint Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Salvation Army in Flint said there were just a few days left to sign up to get help for the holidays.

The non-profit was taking applications for its Christmas Assistance Program through Thursday, November 12.

There were three sign-up events for families who could not afford gifts for children up to the age of 13.

The Salvation Army said a sign-up event would take place on Tuesday, November 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1475 W. Coldwater Road.

It said there would also be a two-day, Flint Citadel registration event on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 211 W. Kearsley St.

