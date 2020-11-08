Advertisement

Final registration announced for Flint Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off next week.
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off next week.(KBTX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Salvation Army in Flint said there were just a few days left to sign up to get help for the holidays.

The non-profit was taking applications for its Christmas Assistance Program through Thursday, November 12.

There were three sign-up events for families who could not afford gifts for children up to the age of 13.

The Salvation Army said a sign-up event would take place on Tuesday, November 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1475 W. Coldwater Road.

It said there would also be a two-day, Flint Citadel registration event on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 211 W. Kearsley St.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan election numbers will change after Bay County votes were not properly imported
Michigan DNR releases list of top 10 deer hunting violations
Michigan DNR proposing deer hunting changes for 2021 season
Trump declines to concede election, future TBD
Justice Department: Gang sex-trafficked woman found dead in Broome Park three years ago

Latest News

From the ballot box to the oath of office: how your vote is counted
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Muslim vote helps secure Michigan for Biden/Harris ticket
Flint PD: Pedestrian suffers critical injuries in hit and run