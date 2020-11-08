From the ballot box to the oath of office: how your vote is counted

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (11/07/2020)-So, you cast your vote on Election Day with millions of other Americans and the candidate who accumulates the most becomes the president, right? And yet, the electoral system is so much more complicated than a vote making its way from point A to point B.

Every state in the union is responsible for its own election laws, an authority given them by the US Constitution. The states also control their own election apparatuses, operating on different deadlines and deciding whether they’ll allow practices like early or mail-in voting. How and when a voter casts their ballot determines what happens next.

Most of us are familiar with that trip to the ballot box every few years: standing in line, selecting your candidates, feeding it into a machine and pinning that “I voted” sticker on.

In states that allow early voting, which opens weeks prior to Election Day, a voter would request a ballot, make their choices, sign the outer envelope – which will later be used to confirm their identity – and turn it in. Depending upon the state, each may also feature a unique barcode and other security measures geared toward curbing fraud. They’re also meticulously logged as part of custody protocols. Early votes and mail-in or absentee ballots are then set aside and segregated from returns processed on November 3.

Once polls close, election workers begin the task of removing ballots from their secrecy sleeves and either counting them inside individual precincts or transferring them into a central location. Returns eventually make their way into a tabulation room.

Transparency is built into the process as votes go through their first count. Partisan election observers from either side are on site watching the count continue through every step in the process. According to the non-partisan National Conference of State Legislatures, that access is one of the few election similarities in virtually every state.

Once the votes have all been counted, theoretically the winner then becomes clear. But remember, the popular vote only decides races on the state level. Enter the Electoral College.

Also established by the Constitution, the College consists of 538 members, one for every member of congress including senators and representatives. Individual states each get a certain number of votes which are applied to the total as candidates gain or lose advantage. Patches of red or blue begin to emerge on the electoral map, networks make their projections and once a candidate hits the magic number--270–final projections name that candidate president-elect.

That’s the home stretch, but not quite the finish line.

States then have to sort through what are called provisional ballots, which are set aside if there’s any question of a voter’s qualifications or the validity of their vote. Those go through an independent, non-partisan review before they’re either added to the count or spoiled.

All of this is then canvassed by election officials, who prepare the returns and reports required by the state. The vote’s then certified, which makes it official, meaning the winner can be named and sworn in.

The law also provides for recounts under various circumstances and within certain margins, though procedurally, the process differs from state-to-state.

Candidates may also contest an election they feel was conducted improperly or unlawfully, essentially via a lawsuit.

