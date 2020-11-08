Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a couple of extra chilly days to start the month of November, it’s felt more like early fall the past few days.

We’ve tallied 5 days in a row of above normal temperatures.

A record high of 72 was set for Saginaw today, eclipsing the old record of 68 degrees, set back in 1938.

Flint’s 74 was just two degrees shy of its record.

We’ll make a run at more records right on through Tuesday, before a significant cool down, beginning mid-week.

Overnight, look for a clear sky with lows in the upper 40s, just a few degrees shy of our normal high of 51 this time of year.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine to end our weekend with a chance of breaking some more records in the low to mid 70s.

Flint: 69 (1938)

Saginaw: 72 (1931)

Next week starts off with another chance of breaking some records, as we climb into the mid 70s, as our wind picks up and gets a little gusty out of the south.

Flint: 73 (1999)

Saginaw: 74 (1931)

A cold front late Tuesday will put an end to temperatures that resemble mid September instead of early November.

More clouds are expected later in the day with evening showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will make it into the upper 60s to low 70s, giving us another shot of breaking some records.

Flint: 68 (1999)

Saginaw: 65 (1975)

Cooler and dry weather will last the rest of the week.

Afternoon high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s, right in line of where we should be this time of year.

