More record high temperatures likely Sunday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The weekend started on a beautiful note with tons of sunshine yesterday and very warm temperatures. In fact, a new record high was set in Saginaw with a high temperature of 72 degrees. That broke the record from 1938 of 68 degrees. A record high was not set in Flint but it was very warm.

This incredibly warm airmass remains in place for the rest of the weekend and into the start of the work week. On Sunday, we’ll see a few high clouds move in during the afternoon but still expect a sunny and warm day across Mid-Michigan. High temperatures will likely be a degree or two warmer than yesterday with highs in the lower to possibly middle 70s. The records to beat today are 69 degrees in Flint and 72 degrees in Saginaw so it looks like today will be record-breaking. Monday looks even warmer with highs in the middle 70s. It does appear that it will be another record-breaking day with the record highs being 73 in Flint and 74 in Saginaw. Monday will be filled with sunshine and just a few clouds. Into Monday night, low temperatures will be in the lower 60s and that will also likely set a record warm low.

Tuesday is when things will begin to change. Winds will be a bit stronger and clouds will be increasing throughout the day. Eventually, a cold front will move in after sunset and that’ll bring a round of showers and storms to the area. The daylight hours on Tuesday will be dry but rain will be likely by evening. Highs Tuesday are in the lower 70s. After that front moves through Tuesday night, we’ll dry out for Wednesday but much colder air will be in the place. For the rest of the week, we’ll see highs around 50 degrees each day. Our next chance for rain after Tuesday night appears to be late Saturday.

