16-month-old hit by a pickup truck and killed Saturday morning

Police say the boy wandered onto Lumberjack Road and was pronounced dead on the scene
Gratiot County Sheriff's Office
Gratiot County Sheriff's Office(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-month-old boy died Saturday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck in front of his house.

The boy wandered out of his yard into the 3000 block of Lumberjack Road in Gratiot County’s Sumner Township around 11:05 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. A pickup truck driving south on Lumberjack Road hit and boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 24-year-old man from Alma driving the truck tried to swerve and miss the victim, but was unable to avoid the crash.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police were still investigating the crash on Monday. Investigators believe the pickup truck was traveling at or below the posted speed limit when the crash occurred.

Police don’t believe the Alma man was intoxicated on drugs or alcohol.

