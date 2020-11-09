Advertisement

2 motorists die in separate weekend crashes on Flint’s north side

One driver hit a utility pole while another collided head-on with two vehicles
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two motorists died in separate crashes about three hours apart on Flint’s north side Saturday.

The first crash was reported around 11 a.m. on Pasadena Avenue near Dupont Street. A man was driving an SUV east on Pasadena Avenue when he ran off the road and hit a utility pole, according to the Flint Police Department.

An ambulance rushed the man to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police were still investigating why the man went off the road on Monday morning.

Around 2:25 p.m., Flint police say 75-year-old Phillip Johnson was driving an SUV north on Dupont Street when he collided with a pickup truck and an SUV that were heading southbound near Home Avenue. Johnson’s SUV overturned after the impact.

Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were still investigating what caused the crash on Monday.

Anyone with information about either crash was asked to call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6816.

