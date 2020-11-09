Advertisement

30-year-old man robbed at gunpoint with infant present, police say

Police are looking for this man, who is accused of robbing a 30-year-old while an infant was...
Police are looking for this man, who is accused of robbing a 30-year-old while an infant was present on Nov. 4.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects who robbed a 30-year-old man at gunpoint while the victim’s infant son was present.

The robbery was reported around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Ward Street in Isabella County’s Union Township just outside Mount Pleasant.

The 30-year-old victim told the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office that four men got in his residence and one of them was carrying a handgun. The suspects allegedly stole marijuana and an undisclosed amount of cash before they fled the residence.

Michigan State Police and the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the robbery should call the sheriff’s office at 989-779-3345 or submit a tip on the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office social media accounts or the county’s anonymous tip portal.

