Bay City Fireworks Festival President remembered following COVID-19 death

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -Terry Watson’s impact on the Bay City Community is as long and bright as the fireworks show he helped launch decades ago.

“The festival what it is today, what you see today is a direct relation to what Terry Watson did to make it that way,” said Bay City Fireworks Festival, Doug Clark.

But Watson’s ties to the community went beyond what he is best known for.

“He was the president of River Roar for several years. Obviously president of the fireworks festival was his biggest achievement and accomplishment. But he was one of the founding members of the 100 club. Which recognizes and supports fallen officers and their families,” Clark said.

Watson also a former Bay City policer officer--- passed away Friday after contracting coronavirus.

Close friend and current Festival President Doug Clark says despite Watson’s best efforts to keep safe and healthy as possible.

“He had been extremely, extremely careful over the last several months. Even to the point of moving out of his family home with his wife because she works at a daycare and was taking care of a lot of essential workers children. So he moved out of there and was living with his sister for the last several months. He was just super super cautious and unfortunately this damn virus just caught up to him,” he said.

Clark says he hopes Watson’s death serves as a reminder to people just how serious this pandemic is.

One final way Watson is helping the community he loved so dearly.

“It’s a huge loss for Bay County, a huge loss for Bay City. He was a champion of a lot of causes and champion of this community for sure,” Clark said.

