Bay City Public Schools switch back to remote learning until January

About 80% of students chose to return in-person a month ago
The halls at Bay City Western High School will be quiet again, when students switch back to entirely remote learning on Wednesday.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Less than a month after reopening to in-person learning, Bay City Public Schools will be switching back to entirely online learning this week.

About 80% of the district’s 7,000 students will be in class on Monday and Tuesday so they can transition to remote learning beginning Wednesday. The remaining 20% of students opted out of in-person learning and have been learning at home since the school year started.

Bay City Superintendent Steve Bigelow said the decision to switch back to online learning comes as COVID-19 cases mount around the Great Lakes Bay Region. He pointed out that 11% of coronavirus diagnostic tests in Bay County have come back positive recently.

Bigelow hopes to welcome Bay City students back for in-person learning when the second semester begins on Jan. 19.

Bay City schools started the year entirely remote in September. The district began a transition plan in early October, allowing students in younger grades to learn at school while high school students returned on Oct. 19.

