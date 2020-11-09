Clerk says changes in Mid-Michigan vote totals is proof voter fraud unlikely

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - County canvassing boards are busy reviewing election results.

It’s the first step toward certifying the election.

We told you on Friday about Bay County, where more than seven-thousand votes were not originally counted.

Today, a small adjustment in Saginaw County, something the clerk says proves that checks and balances in place do work and prevents voter fraud in Michigan.

“The Board of Canvassers operate independently of the clerks office, they are an oversight body,” says Saginaw County Clerk Mike Hanley.

The Board of Canvassers in Saginaw County did find one error in its unofficial vote totals. Hanley says 22 ballots from Buena Vista Township’s had to be duplicated because coffee spilled on the ballots, but once the ballots were duplicated, they were mistakenly not added to the vote totals after the polls had closed.

The extra votes didn’t change any race results, but they do add 20 votes for Joe Biden and one for President Trump, with one of the ballots disqualified because the person voted for both candidates.

“We are a paper state, that is the gold standard for ballots because you can go back and trace everything, and the poll book was completed and corrected too, so it was easier to correct,” says Hanley.

It was on Friday when we told you how Bay County caught a mistake, where three voting precincts results were not added to the final vote total, a mistake the Secretary of State’s office determined was caused by human error.

The error pads Biden’s lead in Michigan by 2,507 votes. Once the local canvassing is done, the results are then sent to the State Board of Canvassers for review.

“People have every reason to believe that the election results can be trusted, they have been looked at many different sets of eyes,” says Hanley.

The State Board of Canvassers will meet on November 23rd to review all totals and eventually certify the election results.

