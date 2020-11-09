Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at eight more Mid-Michigan schools on Monday, including two each in Lapeer, Saginaw and Shiawassee counties.

Owosso High School had the largest outbreak on Monday with eight confirmed COVID-19 cases involving students, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Weston Elementary School in Imlay City and Imlay City High School both reported outbreaks. There are three confirmed COVID-19 cases involving only staff members at Weston and four cases involving both staff and students at the high school.

In Midland, Bullock Creek and Siebert elementary schools both reported outbreaks. There were two confirmed COVID-19 cases involving a staff member at a student at Bullock Creek and four cases involving staff and students at Siebert.

Weiss Elementary School in Saginaw Township reported eight confirmed COVID-19 cases involving both staff and students. Frankenmuth High School reported three confirmed cases of the illness involving only staff members.

In Huron County, Harbor Beach High School reported four confirmed coronavirus cases involving both staff and students. That is an increase of two more cases of the illness from last week.

Michigan health officials are continuing to monitor several other coronavirus outbreaks at Mid-Michigan schools.

The Genesee Intermediate School District’s Early Learning Center -- three confirmed cases involving only staff members, which is no change from last week.

North Road Elementary School in Fenton -- three confirmed cases involving both staff and students, which is no change from last week.

World of Wonder in Fenton -- five confirmed cases involving only staff members, which is an increase of one from last week.

Cramton Elementary School in Lapeer -- three confirmed cases involving only staff members, which is an increase of one from last week.

Lapeer High School -- seven confirmed cases involving both students and staff, which is an increase of one from last week.

North Branch Elementary School -- nine confirmed cases involving both students and staff, which is no change from last week.

Rolland Warner Middle School in Lapeer -- four confirmed cases involving both staff and students, which is an increase of three from last week.

Turrill Elementary School in Lapeer -- one confirmed case involving a staff member, which is no change from last week.

Zemmer Middle School in Lapeer -- five confirmed cases involving both staff and students, which is an increase of one from last week.

Highland Pines School in Caro -- five confirmed cases involving staff and students, which is an increase of one from last week.

Northwood University in Midland -- 87 confirmed cases involving students and staff, which is an increase of three from last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases outbreak information on Mondays. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases linked to a single place, so schools with only one case are not listed.

Only COVID-19 infections that occurred on school grounds are counted in the weekly totals. Students and staff who were exposed away from school and did not transmit the illness on school property are not counted as school-related outbreaks.

