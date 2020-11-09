Emergency work on Edenville Dam beginning soon

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is planning to start work on the Edenville Dam soon with a project designed to stabilize the structure before spring thaws and avoid the potential for additional failures.

The project ordered by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will address the Tobacco River spillway, which survived the dam failure last May. Contractors also will try to restore the Tobacco River to its natural route before the dam failure and perform other critical repairs.

The project is slated to start this fall and be complete before the spring thaw raises the river level.

The work is designed as temporary measures to prevent the remaining dam structure from failing further and causing more flooding down the Tittabawassee River. Planning remains under way for permanent repair of the Edenville and Sanford Dams, which likely will take years to complete and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

State regulators are planning an online public meeting to discuss the project at 6 p.m. Thursday. Click here to register for the meeting.

The Tittabawassee River side of the Edenville Dam collapsed after days of heavy rain last May, sending a torrent of water downstream that overwhelmed the Sanford Dam in Midland County. The resulting floods caused the Tittabawassee River to crest at record levels in Midland, leading to historic floods.

The Tobacco River side of the dam continues holding back water but engineers are concerned about its stability during heavy springtime flows.

