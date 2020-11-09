Advertisement

Emergency work on Edenville Dam beginning soon

The Tobacco River side is still holding back water but could be at risk during heavy springtime flows
The Edenville Dam failed on May 19, sparking several lawsuits.
The Edenville Dam failed on May 19, sparking several lawsuits. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is planning to start work on the Edenville Dam soon with a project designed to stabilize the structure before spring thaws and avoid the potential for additional failures.

The project ordered by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will address the Tobacco River spillway, which survived the dam failure last May. Contractors also will try to restore the Tobacco River to its natural route before the dam failure and perform other critical repairs.

The project is slated to start this fall and be complete before the spring thaw raises the river level.

The work is designed as temporary measures to prevent the remaining dam structure from failing further and causing more flooding down the Tittabawassee River. Planning remains under way for permanent repair of the Edenville and Sanford Dams, which likely will take years to complete and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

State regulators are planning an online public meeting to discuss the project at 6 p.m. Thursday. Click here to register for the meeting.

The Tittabawassee River side of the Edenville Dam collapsed after days of heavy rain last May, sending a torrent of water downstream that overwhelmed the Sanford Dam in Midland County. The resulting floods caused the Tittabawassee River to crest at record levels in Midland, leading to historic floods.

The Tobacco River side of the dam continues holding back water but engineers are concerned about its stability during heavy springtime flows.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Conservation Officer Richard Cardenas listens to a successful hunter explain how he...
Michigan DNR releases list of top 10 deer hunting violations
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Office is urging voters to be patient once polls...
Michigan election numbers will change after Bay County votes were not properly imported
Michigan whitetail deer
Michigan DNR proposing deer hunting changes for 2021 season
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
It's been three years since their skulls were found in Flint's Broome Park.
Justice Department: Gang sex-trafficked woman found dead in Broome Park three years ago

Latest News

The halls at Bay City Western High School will be quiet again, when students switch back to...
Bay City Public Schools switch back to remote learning until January
This map shows the number of coronavirus cases in Saginaw County as of Nov. 6, 2020.
Saginaw County asking COVID-19 patients to fill out online form
Police are looking for this man, who is accused of robbing a 30-year-old while an infant was...
30-year-old man robbed at gunpoint with infant present, police say
Gratiot County Sheriff's Office
16-month-old hit by a pickup truck and killed Saturday morning