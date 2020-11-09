Advertisement

Florida man becomes first person with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon

By WJHG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Chris Nikic earned himself a Guiness World Record by becoming the first person with Down syndrome to finish the Ironman triathlon.

The competition consists of a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile marathon run. Nikic finished in 16 hours, 46 minutes and nine seconds during Ironman Florida on Saturday.

“To Chris, this race was more than just a finish line and celebration of victory,” Nick Nikic said. "Ironman has served as his platform to become one step closer to his goal of living a life of inclusion, normalcy and leadership. It’s about being an example to other kids and families that face similar barriers, proving no dream or goal is too high.

Nikic reflected on the milestone on Instagram saying, “Goal set and achieved. Time to set a new and BIGGER Goal for 2021.”

View this post on Instagram

IRONMAN. Goal set and achieved. Time to set a new and BIGGER Goal for 2021. Whatever it is the strategy is the same. 1% Better every day. YES, I did the work but I had angels helping me. God surrounded me with Angels. Best part of all. New family and friends. All about awareness and inclusion. Awareness for Down Syndrome and Special Olympics. Inclusion for all of us with all of you. I’m sorry for not responding personally to all your messages. It’s amazing but overwhelming because I got 33K new followers and messages since yesterday. I will try and catch up. If you want to support my mission for Down Syndrome and Special Olympics go to my website www.ChrisNikic.com because 100% of the donations go to my charities. I achieved my goal and now I want to help others like me. Thank you to @ironmantri and @im_foundation for making it possible. Thank you @specialolympics @specialolympicsfl for starting the triathlon program. Thank you @rodsracing for giving a home to babies like me. I will be thanking so many more people over the coming days. But I must start with the 3 Angels who trained with me and did the race with me. Dan, Jenn and Carlos. #inclusion

A post shared by Chris Nikic (@chrisnikic) on

Copyright 2020 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Conservation Officer Richard Cardenas listens to a successful hunter explain how he...
Michigan DNR releases list of top 10 deer hunting violations
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Office is urging voters to be patient once polls...
Michigan election numbers will change after Bay County votes were not properly imported
Gratiot County Sheriff's Office
16-month-old hit by a pickup truck and killed Saturday morning
Michigan coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, 2020.
Michigan and Genesee County set COVID-19 records over the weekend
Michigan whitetail deer
Michigan DNR proposing deer hunting changes for 2021 season

Latest News

Mount Pleasant Public Schools closed on Monday due to a number of staff members in quarantine...
Staffing shortages cause Mid-Michigan schools to close entirely during COVID-19 pandemic
Trump signs sit beside a mailbox as supporters of President Donald Trump set up to protest...
Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
Neighbors of this Flint residence say the city won't help them clean up the blight and the...
Flint neighbors complain about blight and crime at house, say city won’t help
The Flint Police Department is investigating several violent incidents that occurred Friday and...
5 men in critical condition after 3 shootings, 1 stabbing in Flint