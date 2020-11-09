JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Sunshine and southwesterly winds combined to once again push temperatures up to record levels Monday afternoon. With south-southwesterly winds continuing overnight, lows early Tuesday morning will be above our “normal” high temperatures for this part of November. We will start to see some clouds moving into our area through the night. Most of them will move in across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.

Tuesday will bring one more chance of record warmth to Mid-Michigan. The clouds will continue to increase as the day wears on, but the south-southwesterly winds will be enough to push readings back into the 70s one last time. The records we will be shooting for Tuesday afternoon are: 68-degrees in the Flint area, and 70-degrees for the Saginaw Valley. Both of those numbers are reachable. By Tuesday night, a strong cold front will move across lower Michigan. It will support some rain and thunderstorms. It will also open the door to much cooler air.

Wednesday will begin with some cloud cover, but the trend for the day will be for the skies to clear as Tuesday night’s cold front moves off to the east. So, even with a good bit of sunshine for Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures for the day will only surround the 50-degree mark. No complaining allowed however! 50-degrees in the norm for this time of the year. Thursday will be a pretty bright day, but we will have more chance for showers to close out the workweek as seasonable chilly air holds in overhead. - JR