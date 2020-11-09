Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was another record-breaking day across mid-Michigan.

Flint’s high today of 76 broke the old record of 73 degrees set back in 1999.

Saginaw broke another record, topping out at 75, beating the old record of 74 set all the way back in 1931.

Look for very mild conditions overnight.

Under a mainly clear sky and with a southerly wind, we’ll only dip into the low to mid 50s.

In fact, our overnight lows will be warmer than our normal daily high this time of year of 50 degrees.

The week starts off with another chance of breaking some records. I’m looking for more mid 70s with lots of sunshine on Monday.

Flint: 73 (1999)

Saginaw: 74 (1931)

A cold front late Tuesday will put an end to temperatures that resemble mid September instead of early November.

More clouds are expected later in the day with evening showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will make it into the low to mid 70s, giving us another shot of breaking some records.

Flint: 68 (1999)

Saginaw: 70 (1931)

Cooler and dry weather will last the rest of the week.

Afternoon high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s, right in line of where we should be this time of year.

Some rain could return late in the day on Saturday. - KG

