Michigan and Genesee County set COVID-19 records over the weekend

Michigan coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, 2020.
Michigan coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, 2020.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Both the state of Michigan and Genesee County set records for the most newly confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day on Saturday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,225 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 207,794. That is the state’s highest daily increase on record, breaking the previous high of 5,710 set last Thursday.

The state also reported 65 deaths attributed to coronavirus on Saturday for a total of 7,578. That is the highest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths since May 27, when there were 68 deaths.

Roughly 75% of Saturday’s deaths -- or 42 -- came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The Genesee County Health Department also reported a record of 288 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which smashed the previous record of 166 last Wednesday. The number of new cases dropped to 76 on Sunday for a total of 7,546 confirmed coronavirus cases countywide since the pandemic started.

Michigan also smashed its single-day coronavirus diagnostic testing record on Saturday with more than 75,500 tests completed. That easily beat the statewide record of 62,100 tests completed on Oct. 29.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests dropped below 10% for the first time in four days on Saturday to 9.91%.

