Michigan reports 9,000+ new COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths over two days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - After a record-setting weekend, Michigan’s number of new coronavirus cases increased by more than 9,000 on Sunday and Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a single-day record of 6,225 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday followed by a combined Sunday and Monday record of 9,010 cases. The two-day total averages to 4,505 cases per day, which is the 13th consecutive day with more than 3,000 new cases of the illness.

The 9,010 new cases reported Monday increase the statewide total to 216,804. The seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan reached a record of 4,559 on Monday.

The Genesee County Health Department reported a record of 288 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday before the increase dropped to 78 on Sunday.

The Saginaw County Health Department set two records over the weekend with increases of 181 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 187 new cases on Monday. The previous record was 172 new cases on one day in early November.

Saginaw County health officials are no longer making phone contact with all confirmed COVID-19 patients because they can’t keep up as case numbers skyrocket.

The Bay County Health Department crossed a milestone Monday with more than 2,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Lapeer and Shiawassee counties both passed the milestone of 1,000 cases on Monday.

Seven counties in Mid-Michigan reported more than 100 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday.

State health officials reported 62 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total to 7,640. Michigan has seen 283 coronavirus deaths over the past week, which is an average of about 40 per day.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached nearly 129,000 on Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers the 128,981 patients recovered because they have survived 30 days past the onset of coronavirus symptoms.

That is an increase of more than 7,888 recoveries statewide over the past week. Currently, Michigan has more than 80,100 active cases of coronavirus, which is an increase of nearly 24,000 over last week.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing smashed Michigan’s daily record on Friday with more than 75,500 tests completed before dropping back over the weekend as normal to nearly 40,000 tests completed Saturday and more than 47,000 tests Sunday. Friday’s total easily beat the statewide record of 62,100 tests completed on Oct. 29.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 diagnostic tests dropped below 10% for the first time in four days on Friday to 9.91% before increasing above 11% to new six-month highs on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s percentage of 11.76% positive tests is the highest since April 28.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Monday to 2,800, which is 851 higher than a week ago and 389 higher than Friday. Of those, 1,566 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 522 lower than Friday’s total.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased Monday. Michigan hospitals are treating 544 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 239 of them are on ventilators. Since Friday, there are 60 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 37 more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 7,543 cases and 327 deaths, which is an increase of 503 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 4,925 cases, 156 deaths and 1,979 patients recovered, which is an increase of 368 cases, two deaths and nine recoveries.

Arenac, 136 cases, five deaths and 60 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Bay, 2,083 cases, 70 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 272 cases, three deaths and 161 recoveries.

Clare, 380 cases, 18 deaths and 97 recoveries, which is an increase of 37 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 288 cases, three deaths and 100 recoveries, which is an increase of 33 cases.

Gratiot, 776 cases and 20 deaths, which is an increase of 119 cases and three deaths.

Huron, 325 cases, eight deaths and 187 recoveries, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Iosco, 335 cases, 16 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Isabella, 1,280 cases, 15 deaths and 660 recoveries, which is an increase of 105 cases.

Lapeer, 1,023 cases, 39 deaths and 505 recoveries, which is an increase of 78 cases and one death.

Midland, 1,367 cases, 14 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of 142 cases.

Ogemaw, 175 cases, six deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Oscoda, 57 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Roscommon, 248 cases, six deaths and 79 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Sanilac, 330 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of 31 cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 1,007 cases, 34 deaths and 606 recoveries, which is an increase of 182 cases.

Tuscola, 850 cases, 39 deaths and 428 recoveries, which is an increase of 85 cases and two deaths.

