MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo in isolation after positive COVID-19 tests

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Legendary Michigan State University men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo was placed in isolation Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19 twice.

Izzo took his daily antigen test on Monday morning, which came back positive. He then took a separate test later in the day, which confirmed the earlier positive test.

Izzo has been placed in isolation for 10 days and will not be allowed near the Spartans basketball team for at least 10 days. No other Spartan basketball team members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and assistant coach Dwayne Stephens was tapped to lead practices during Izzo’s absence.

In a statement issued by the MSU Athletics Department on Monday, Izzo said he’s not sure when or how he was exposed to the coronavirus. He was one of several well-known college coaches in Michigan to appear in an advertising campaign over the summer promoting the use of face coverings in public.

“I’ve been racking my brain, trying to figure out if there was a time when I let me guard down for just an instance,” Izzo said. “And while I haven’t identified any area of exposure, what I have determined is that this shows the power of the virus.”

