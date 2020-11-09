New COVID-19 cases rise sharply in the Thumb, health officials ask public to be ‘responsible’ to curb spike

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - New cases of COVID-19 are rising exponentially in Huron and Tuscola counties and that has local health experts asking the public to be responsible to help slow the spread of the virus.

As of the latest numbers released by the health department, there were a total of 734 cases of COVID-19 in Tuscola County with 441 listed as recovered and 285 cases were reported in Huron County and 199 listed as recovered.

Ann Hepfer, the health officer at the health department in both counties, said that health officers across the state are concerned with the spikes of COVID-19.

“We’re all extremely concerned," she said. "We said this was coming. I do not believe that we need to have orders from a governor, a state director, or myself to put this in check. We need to think about this seriously and get responsible.”

Hepfer said that in a conference call with health officials across the state, she learned that some hospitals in Michigan are getting overwhelmed. And she said that this is something that she hopes does not happen in the Thumb.

“We can’t afford that to happen because if you and I have a heart attack, or a stroke, or get in an accident, where are we going to go?," Hepfer said. "If our hospitals are overwhelmed, and they’re full of COVID, who is going to take care of us? It’s more than just, ‘oh, they’re full of COVID.’ It’s about us. You and I not being able to receive health care as quickly as we need to.”

Latest data in Tuscola County has showed a sharp increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

In the middle of October, the county reported around 20 new cases of COVID-19 per week. During the week of November 5, there were 117 new cases.

Hepfer said that there are no specific areas of where these cases are coming from and said it’s community-wide. She did say the main culprits though are from large gatherings and events and from workplaces.

Hepfer stressed the importance of getting the virus under control now by wearing masks, washing hands, staying six feet apart, and not attending any large gatherings.

“It’s not going to stop until people start to take the public health precautions,” she noted.

Contact tracing has also become much more difficult for health departments across the state because of the volume of new cases, Hepfer said.

“We are all overwhelmed,” she said. "Every health department is overwhelmed with the number of cases we have. But we need people to answer the phone, to be respectful because we’re trying to stop the spread of infection in the community.”

Hepfer said that all contact tracing is done confidentially and that no one’s private information is shared.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.